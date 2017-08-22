Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN caught performing a sex act on a man outside Huddersfield Parish Church claimed that she’d just married him after seeing him around town a couple of times.

The bizarre excuse was given by Raslia Akbar when CCTV operators caught her performing oral sex on the man in St Peter’s Gardens next to the church.

The 41-year-old told her probation officer that they’d just had a ceremony in the area and she agreed to satisfy his sexual frustration.

The incident in the early hours of July 14 was one of several strange offences involving Akbar, a mother-of-three.

She assaulted her neighbour in a row over rubbish and was then found with a knife at Dewsbury Train Station – and claimed it was for foraging mushrooms.

Akbar, of Brownroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe, pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging public decency as well as charges of assault and possession of a bladed article in public.

Kirklees magistrates heard that at around 1am CCTV cameras monitoring the police station control room captured a number of males talking to Akbar.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said:“She then walked into the gardens of the church with one of them and performed oral sex on him.

“They then walked backed towards the others and both were arrested.”

Magistrates were told that the man was cautioned due to having no previous dealings with police.

Just two days later Akbar was arrested again after going around to get neighbour’s flat to complain about his rubbish.

He took his mobile phone out to film her and she pushed him.

A staff member working at Dewsbury Railway Station on July 12 saw Akbar remove her jacket to reveal a kitchen knife with an eight inch blade tucked into the back of her trousers.

Andy Day, mitigating, explained that she suffered from bipolar disorder and other psychological issues.

Of the matter next to the church, he said: “Ms Akbar met this young man in Huddersfield town centre and there was no suggestion of any money changing hands.

“They went into what she believed to be a secluded, dark area. Had it not been for the CCTV there would have been no knowledge of what happened.

“It was consensual on both sides. I can appreciate the potential of others to be outraged but, in reality, nobody else was aware.”

Mr Day explained that his client assaulted the neighbour living above her flat due to ongoing issues regarding noise and rubbish left outside.

He added that the reason she had the knife on her was to “forage for mushrooms and also cut away brambles to stop people from scratching themselves on them.”

Magistrates sentenced Akbar to 14 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

She must complete a community order with up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 costs plus £115 victim surcharge.