A 47-year-old woman appeared in court this morning (Sunday) in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man in Gomersal.

Detectives were granted a further 36 hours by Leeds magistrates to question the woman who remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a man at his home address in Shirley Terrace on Friday evening.

Det Chief Supt Mark Ridley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said the extension was granted at a special hearing of Leeds Magistrates' Court.

He said: "A 47-year-old woman remains in custody and magistrates have granted us the extension so we can conduct our enquiries.

"A 26-year-old man originally arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

"I would appeal for anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact West Yorkshire Police."