A woman had her handbag snatched as she walked through Huddersfield town centre after a night out with friends.

The 24-year-old victim was heading along New Street following drinks at the nearby Hart Bar when the handbag was wrenched from her shoulder.

She was left shaken after being pulled to the ground during the attack at around midnight on Saturday.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim was walking along with two friends when her handbag was wrenched from her.

“The suspect dragged the bag off her shoulder, pulling her to the floor before running off.

“She had been in the Hart Bar on Cloth Hall Street and it could have been that the offender had seen her in there. “

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 22 to 30, of medium build and 5ft 8in to 6ft tall.

He had short, mousey coloured hair and was wearing a black top and bottoms.

After snatching the black handbag, which contained cash, he ran off onto Cloth Hall Street and through Imperial Arcade before disappearing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Det Sgt Dave Taylor at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting the crime reference number 13170348580. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.