A woman driver was taken to hospital after a collision with a police car.
Emergency services were called to New Mill Road in Brockholes to reports of a collision between a police car and a Vauxhall Astra.
Police attended the scene at around 9.45pm on Thursday.
In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at around 9.45pm last night to New Mill Road to reports of a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle and a Vauxhall Astra.
“A woman driving in the Astra was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-serious injuries.”
On social media local people reported seeing a police car that had apparently struck a wall.
It is understood the fire service attended the scene.