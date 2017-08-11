Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police stopped a woman for using her mobile phone while driving – and discovered nine people crammed into her car.

A total of six children were packed into the Toyota Corolla – including one youngster found travelling in the BOOT.

Eileen Ward said her family were travellers and were on their way back to Ireland when police pulled over her car in Dewsbury.

She admitted bundling all of the children inside after being unable to find a babysitter.

Ward pleaded guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone and using this in a manner likely to cause danger or a nuisance.

A police officer travelling in an unmarked car spotted her vehicle driving along Ravenshouse Road on Thursday (August 10).

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “He could see this defendant using a handheld mobile in her right hand held to her ear.

“She turned around the corner, steering with one hand and he could see a female in the back along with several young children.”

The officer pulled the vehicle over and spoke with Ward.

She explained that she was a traveller living on nearby rugby playing fields.

Miss Malpas said: “There were five young children and an adult in the rear seat designed to seat three people.

“In the boot there was another young child and so there was a total of nine people in a vehicle designed to carry five.”

Ward was kept in custody after being charged with the offences due to indicating her intention to travel back to Ireland and not having a permanent address in this country.

The 38-year-old, who was not represented, said that she’d received a phone call from her daughter living in Ireland who had suffered from some violence.

She said that her head was all over the place and she’d taken the kids with her as she had been unable to find somebody to mind them.

Ward added that she was also dropping her sister-in-law – a passenger in the front of the vehicle – off at the hairdressers and didn’t realise that a police car was behind her.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “Driving a car overloaded is dangerous but then to be distracted by using your mobile phone at the same time makes it even worse.

“You can’t drive a car full of people, putting them and other road users at risk, because your head is all over the place.”

Ward was fined £200 and told to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.