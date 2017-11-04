Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car flipped over onto its roof, damaging two others, in a mysterious early hours collision.

Two women were in the vehicle, which overturned on William Street at Crosland Moor at about 3am today (Saturday).

Police said the driver and passenger were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries after the red Corsa collided with a parked Skoda.

The driver is thought to be under investigation for drink driving.

The Corsa driver is in her 20s and from Huddersfield.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Roads policing officers attended the scene along with fire crews and two ambulances.

A spokesperson from Huddersfield Fire Station said they were surprised to see the car had overturned as the road was narrow with parked cars on either side.

They said the passengers had been able to climb out of the upside down car without the need for fire crews to force the doors open.