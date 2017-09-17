Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has told how she feared for her life after she was mauled by a large American bulldog – a very strong and powerful breed.

Della Gledhill, 40, of Hammond street, Fartown, was walking along Red Doles Lane after visiting a shop with her 16-year-old daughter Katie last Tuesday evening.

Mrs Gledhill, a mother of four young children, said: “I was walking home along Red Doles Lane at 5.50pm when all of a sudden this huge dog broke off this chain and knocked me off balance.

“It began biting me on the back – I was scared for my life and thinking about how my four young kids would cope without me.”

Fortunately the dog was pulled off by the owner’s young brother and Katie dialled 999 for an ambulance.

Mrs Gledhill said: “It was a very frightening experience and I was left devastated and upset. I will have to go back and forth to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a while yet to have my wounds attended to.

“I know the people whose dog it is and am waiting for the police to get back in touch.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were “called to Red Doles Road following report of a woman being bitten by a dog – enquiries are ongoing at this time.”