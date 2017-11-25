The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been badly hurt in an incident at a house in Huddersfield.

Two men have been arrested and the detached home in Birchencliffe has been sealed off by police.

The house is at the corner of Halifax Road and Birchencliffe Hill Road and a police guard remains there this morning after the incident which happened just before 9pm last night.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 8.57pm last night police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, where a woman had been found with serious injuries.

“The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Two men aged 26 and 28 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, although enquiries are at an early stage and officers are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both men remain in custody.”

Police have this morning appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident to contact them.

Phone Kirklees District CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170550953 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.