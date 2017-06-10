Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who had been in a coma since she was found unconscious at her Dewsbury home has died.

Detectives were called to the house in Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, at 11pm on June 1.

The 61-year-old woman, named locally as Janet Naylor, had been in a coma at Leeds General Infirmary.

It was said she had “serious injuries” and police were investigating whether she had been assaulted.

Police had carried out a full forensic examination of the house. A man had been arrested on suspicion of assault but later released on bail pending further inquiries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 61-year-old woman who has been in hospital since an incident at an address in Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, on June 1, has now died.

“A man who was arrested on suspicion of assault remains on bail and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”