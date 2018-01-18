A woman had to be cut free from a car after a serious collision on a major commuter road.
The collision occurred on Huddersfield Road at Ravensthorpe during rush hour this morning (Thurs) after an Audi collided with a van.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the junction with Park Road just before 8am, and fire services had to cut a woman free from the Audi.
It’s not believed anyone was seriously injured in the crash.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.52am to a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road opposite Park Road involving two vehicles.
“An Audi A4 was in collision with a Vauxhall van. The fire brigade were also called and the incident did cause traffic delays.
“The ambulance service also attended and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”