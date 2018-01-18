Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman had to be cut free from a car after a serious collision on a major commuter road.

The collision occurred on Huddersfield Road at Ravensthorpe during rush hour this morning (Thurs) after an Audi collided with a van.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police - RPU)

Emergency services were called to the scene near the junction with Park Road just before 8am, and fire services had to cut a woman free from the Audi.

It’s not believed anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police - RPU)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.52am to a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road opposite Park Road involving two vehicles.

(Image: Imran Patel)

“An Audi A4 was in collision with a Vauxhall van. The fire brigade were also called and the incident did cause traffic delays.

“The ambulance service also attended and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”