Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has admitted claiming more than £25,000 worth of benefits that she was not entitled to.

Margaret Stockley, 56, claimed employment and support allowance from April 2013 to March this year.

But she failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was married, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “She received an overpayment of monies to the sum of £25,963.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This was paid while she was in a relationship with, then living with and then married to Neil Cannon.”

Stockley, of Emscote Grove in Halifax, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to declare a change of circumstances likely to affect her claim for a benefit.

Magistrates sent her case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on November 13 due to the high figure involved.

They heard that an application will then be made under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover certain items of property belonging to Stockley.