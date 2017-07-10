Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman managed to get herself arrested after trying to stop a Police Community Support Officer from detaining a shoplifter.

Gaynor Tozer rushed to the aid of the thief as she appeared distressed after being caught outside Superdrug in Dewsbury.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing an officer in the execution of her duty.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that on November 23 the PCSO was on duty in Market Place when she received a radio message about the shoplifter.

She made her way to the shop and detained her, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told the Huddersfield court: “A male joined in the fracas as he tried to release the grip of the officer.

“The defendant then became involved in preventing the officer from keeping hold of her and she made good her escape.”

Tozer, of Millbridge View, Liversedge, and the male then released their grip but the thief was apprehended by the officer’s colleagues.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said his client was present when the woman was arrested.

He added: “She was concerned as the person was screaming as though in pain and accepts that she grabbed the officer’s jacket.

“It was a spur of the moment thing but she regrets becoming involved.”

Magistrates gave Tozer a six-month conditional discharge but she must still pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.