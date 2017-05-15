The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been fined hundreds of pounds for trespassing on a railway line.

Jane Richardson caused six trains to be delayed by 23 minutes when she walked on the lines for 40 minutes between Wombwell and Barnsley stations.

She committed the offence at around 10am on Thursday, March 2.

Richardson, of Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to Trespassing on the Railway and Obstructing the Railway when she appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court and was fined £665.

Investigating officer Pc Roy Percival said: “As police officers too often do we have to visit the families of people who have trespassed on the railways to tell them that their loved one is in hospital or has lost their life.

“It might seem like a shortcut, it might seem like the quickest way home but it’s dangerous, it’s reckless and it’s just not worth the risk.”