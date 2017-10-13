Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been hurt in a hit and run in Kirklees.

The 49-year-old victim was crossing a junction when she was hit by a car which then failed to stop.

The incident happened near the junction of Clarkson Street and North Road in Dewsbury at 7.10pm on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was crossing at the junction mouth of Clarkson Street when the car hit her.

The vehicle was a dark coloured estate car.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time.

Police are appealing for the driver, anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information about it to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc Cheryl Moore at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 13170472634.