A woman was injured in a robbery at a store ... for the sake of one packet of tobacco.

The intruder went into Bennett Lane Stores on Leeds Road, Dewsbury, at 8.30am today and shoved the woman over who was working behind the counter.

The thief then fled with a packet of tobacco.

Police were called and the victim was taken to hospital.

She was allowed home after suffering bumps and bruises, but was not badly hurt.

The outside of the shop was cordoned off to protect the scene while crime investigation experts searched for evidence.

Although detectives have not put out a description of the robber they have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170278472.