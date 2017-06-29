Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brighouse woman who tried to smuggle heroin and crack cocaine into a West Yorkshire prison has been jailed for more than three years.

Prolific offender Natalie Woods, 44, was searched by officers at New Hall Prison near Wakefield when she turned up in March to visit her partner Nicola Cliberon.

Prosecutor Giles Grant told Bradford Crown Court that Woods managed to swallow three small parcels, but later admitted having other amounts of drugs hidden on her.

He said the "thumbnail" packages contained 219 milligrams of heroin and 112 milligrams of cocaine.

The court heard that Woods and Cliberon, both of Highfield Road, Rastrick, had dozens of previous convictions on their records and last month Cliberon, 45, was jailed for 18 months for preying on two elderly men in order to steal from them.

Woods pleaded guilty to possessing the Class A drugs with intent to supply and committing an offence with Cliberon last year.

She also admitted conveying prohibited articles into a prison.Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said taking drugs into a prison was extremely serious because it undermined prison discipline.

The judge jailed Woods for three years on the drugs offences with an additional four months for her role in one of the attempted thefts with Cliberon.