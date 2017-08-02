Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the woman who was rugby tackled to the floor by another woman and left unconscious for five minutes in a deep pile of mud during a music festival.

Tens of thousands of people have seen the shocking video of Helen O’Reilly being assaulted at Kendal Calling in Cumbria on Saturday evening and police have launched an appeal to find the mystery aggressor.

Helen was captured on film taking pictures of a soggy looking group swaying around in the middle of a huge circle of people – before another woman runs into her and sends her flying into the mud.

(Image: Helen O'Reilly)

Now the Huddersfield Examiner has tracked down Helen, a 36-year-old, mother-of-one, to her home in Emley where she gave our reporter an exclusive interview.

Helen, who says her friends jokingly describe her as ‘Emley’s answer to Kylie Minogue’, went to the festival attended by thousands of people in Lowther Park, Cumbria, with her friend, Caroline Dobson, hoping to enjoy a fun weekend.

Helen, an architect who lectures at The University of Huddersfield and Leeds Beckett University, said: “Caroline and I were having a great time at the festival. It was the first time I had been and it was a lot of fun.

“We were watching some men larking about in the mud when out of nowhere I was tackled to the ground. I never saw it coming as I had my back to her.

“All of a sudden I was on the floor, I think I was unconscious for about five minutes. When I came round I was covered in mud, it was in my hair and face, up my nose and all over my clothes.

(Image: Helen O'Reilly)

“Fortunately the paramedics were on the scene very quickly and treated me.

“Caroline is a nurse and she didn’t see the incident so she was quite distraught when she got the phone call from the medics telling her what had happened.

“She came straight away with my other friend Niale and some clean clothes and helped me shower myself and wash myself down.

(Image: @domstirling12/Twitter)

“Afterwards I went back to my tent feeling pretty demoralised as it had been such a lovely atmosphere and everyone was having such a good time.

"What that woman did totally changed the atmosphere. Other people were quite shocked too.

“I’m only 5ft 2" inches tall and very petite whereas the woman who launched herself at me looked at least twice the size of me.

"I would love to ask her why she did it. If my six-year-old daughter Abigail had seen her mum being assaulted then it would have been quite hard for her.

(Image: Helen O'Reilly)

“I’m not at all a vindictive person. I like to see the good in everyone and the festival has such a beautiful, family spirit to it. But I would like to see the police find the person that did this.

“Obviously,it affected our weekend and although Caroline and I were having a great time before it happened and we had intended to spend the whole weekend there.

"I just wanted to get home and have some cuddles with Baxter, my springer spaniel and my daughter.

"On Tuesday I went to Barnsley Hospital and found I had suffered whiplash, soft tissue damage, some bruising to my arms and a trapped nerve in my left leg but hopefully no permanent damage."

A spokesman for Kendal Calling festival said: “Kendal Calling is a family, from the event organisers and our entire production team to the fans who join us in the fields every year.

“Their safety is our first priority and we always ask everyone to look out for each other and behave responsibly while they’re enjoying the event, especially when the conditions are muddy.

(Image: Helen O'Reilly)

“Our security personnel and the St John’s Ambulance team were with Helen very quickly and took her to the on-site medical facility.

“After being examined and given time to recover, she was discharged. We’ll support Helen and the police with any further inquiries and we hope to see her back at Kendal Calling next year.”

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “We are investigating an assault that occurred at Kendal Calling at approximately 7.20pm on Saturday, 30 July.

“A 36-year-old woman from Emley suffered minor injuries following being tackled to the ground by an unknown adult female.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101 - quoting log number 90 of August 1.”