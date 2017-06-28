Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A love-struck man who repeatedly ignored a court order was helped by his ex - who assumed the identity of her twin sister to visit him in jail.

The details of the extraordinary lengths David Howe and his on/off partner Melanie Lambert went through to stay together were revealed in court.

The couple - barred by an indefinite crown court order from communicating - even went on a shoplifting spree together.

Howe, of Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to shop theft and two charges of breaching a restraining order.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the couple had been in an on/off relationship for six years.

Following a conviction for arson and criminal damage Howe was banned from contacting Miss Lambert as part of an indefinite restraining order made in 2014.

But the couple continued to communicate with each other, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “The restraining order seems to have been no barrier to the relationship which has continued to the point that social services have tried to intervene.

“Their phone calls have been monitored and there has been excessive contact between them.

“When the defendant was recalled to custody she visited him in prison, assuming the identity of her own twin sister so that she could do so.”

Magistrates heard that following Howe’s release from prison, the couple were in constant contact between June 12 and July 20.

The pair were even caught shoplifting together at Asda in Dewsbury town centre.

Howe, 35, stole three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey from the Mill Street West store while Miss Lambert held out a shopping basket for him.

He had a previous conviction for breaching the restraining order for which magistrates gave him a conditional discharge in February last year.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, described the case as: “One of the most unusual matters of breach of a restraining order that I’ve ever had to deal with.”

Mr Blanchard said is client had been stupid but Miss Lambert did not want the restraining order, adding: “She’s not a victim, she’s completely complicit to the point where she’s misled the prison service as to who she is to get in to see him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The reality is that the order was put in place by a crown crown and he’s been stupid, he’s been a fool. He’ll go to prison if he continues to keep in touch with this lady but he’s a young man, dealing with a girl, and temptation got the better of him.”

Magistrates sentenced Howe to an 18-month community order with 33 days of activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. They warned him that he faces prison if he breaches the order again.