A woman pushing a baby in a pram was targeted in a vile sex assault in a Kirklees park.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was walking with the infant in Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury when she was approached by the man.

He began speaking to her and made inappropriate remarks before touching her. The victim managed to escape and left the park.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian man in his early 30s who is about 5ft 7in-8in tall with dark hair.

He was wearing all black clothing including a black body warmer.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen the assault or the suspect after it occurred on Sunday, July 16, at about 4.50pm.

PC Carrie-Ann O’Keefe, of Kirklees Police, said: “Enquiries are ongoing regarding this sexual assault and we would like to speak to anyone who has information or who saw what occurred.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a man fitting the suspect’s description in the park shortly before or after the incident.

“Anyone who has information should contact myself, PC 4501 O’Keefe, at Kirklees Police on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”