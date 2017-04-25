Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman returned from putting her bins out – and found her ex-partner in her bedroom.

James Whittingham had been banned from seeing Kimberley Briggs as part of a one-year non molestation order made due to previous domestic violence.

The order barred the 36-year-old from going to her Dewsbury home, using or threatening violence towards her, contacting her and sending her abusive or threatening communications.

But on Friday (April 21) Miss Briggs returned to the Cemetery Road address – and discovered her ex inside.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “She was out for a couple of minutes taking some rubbish to the bins.

“When she returned she could see a man stood in her bedroom with his back to her.

“She immediately recognised him and was scared.”

Miss Briggs left the house, calling police, and when they arrived they found him sitting on the bed.

He claimed that he was still seeing his ex and had been there all day.

Whittingham admitted breaching the terms of the order plus possession of cannabis, found on him during a search.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that the couple had continued seeing each other and been out in Dewsbury before things turned sour.

He added: “She’s seen some stuff on his phone relating to another female, she’s left and called police.

“She has all the power over him. To suggest that they are not in a relationship is fanciful – they had matching tattoos done a week ago.”

Magistrates ordered a report from probation staff before sentencing Whittingham,of Recreation Lane in Leeds.