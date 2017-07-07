Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for seven years after he was convicted of raping a woman in his car in Mirfield.

Qamar Islam, 31, was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on two charges of raping the victim in the early hours of March 5 last year.

Philip Standfast, prosecuting, said the complainant and a friend were out in the Batley area on the evening of March 4 before she arranged to buy some cocaine from Islam.

He agreed to meet her outside the bar where she was and afterwards she and her friend went to another club where her friend was asked to leave because of her behaviour. That led to an argument between the two women and her ending up alone.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Islam had sent messages to the complainant’s phone showing interest in her friend but when he found out she was no longer with her he asked where she was and pulled alongside her.

He offered her a lift and because she was upset and wanted to talk she got in. He asked if she knew a place they could “chill” and talk over a cigarette.

She directed him to the Mirfield Grammar School car park thinking that was quite public but Islam had different views when he saw it, said Mr Standfast. He did a U-turn before driving behind the Co-op where he stopped and turned the lights off.

He then tried to kiss her but she said no, and said that she had a boyfriend. She did kiss him hoping that would end the situation but he “wasn’t satisfied” and put his hand down her top, grabbing her breasts.

She was then sexually assaulted before he got her into the back of the car and raped her.

When she got home she rang her friend and told her what had happened and went to her house where the police were contacted. The court heard the complainant had since tried to take her own life.

Islam maintained any sexual contact was with her consent.

Anastasis Tassou, representing him, said he had no previous convictions and the jail term would impact on his wife and family.

“The ripples of this type of offence are far reaching,” he said.

Sentencing Islam, of Ellerton Street, Bradford, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said the complainant had suffered psychological harm and was still receiving counselling.