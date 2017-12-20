Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman robbed of takings from a bookies only realised she had been stabbed in the thigh – when police spotted blood in her car.

Sharon O’Kane, 55, was confronted by two teenagers after she left the Jack Pearson bookies in Meltham on Saturday at around 6pm.

One of the teenagers was armed with a knife.

Sharon, who has worked 28 years for the bookmakers at Greens End Road, said: “Two lads, teenagers, came out of nowhere and pulled me out of my car, a Vauxhall Cascada, shouting ‘Give me your bag.’

“One of them had a knife. I said: ‘no.’

“They took the day’s takings, which were in a bag, several hundred pounds and what was in my purse.

“I got back in my car and phoned the police who came straightaway.

“It was only when they arrived that I realised I had been stabbed. One of the officers asked me: ‘What’s all that blood in the footwell?’

“I was taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and had my right leg stitched up. I have worked there 28 years and I will go back.”

The incident is the second involving Jack Pearson’s in a matter of days.

On Thursday a woman was outside the shop on Market Street, Milnsbridge , when she was approached by two men just after 6pm. One man opened the car door and demanded money.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating both incidents.

Jack Pearson’s has been asked to comment.