A woman damaged a police car ... straight after being released from custody for assaulting officers.

Lisa Jaafar had moments earlier been released from Huddersfield Police Station when she wrecked the windscreen of a marked vehicle.

She pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared in the dock at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for the second time in 24 hours.

On Wednesday (June 6) the 37-year-old admitted assaulting police officers as they tried to stop her from harming herself as she stood in the road in front of moving traffic.

She was fined by magistrates and then released from the Castlegate station at 4.50pm following her release from the court.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Miss Jaafar was heard shouting and there was a loud bang.

“She was seen talking with some police officers before taking a lid and throwing it a marked police car, causing the windscreen to crack.

“The defendant was detained, arrested for criminal damage and taken to the police station.

“When asked why she did it she said: ‘I’ve been in court and I’ve got a fine – I’m not paying the fine.”

In mitigation, Carl Kingsley says that Jaafar, of Walpole Road in Crosland Moor, had mental health issues and described hearing voices telling her to harm herself.

He said: “It’s not simply the case that she was disgruntled about her appearance yesterday – she was disgruntled about many things.”

Magistrates gave her a 12-month conditional discharge and told her to pay £20 victim surcharge.