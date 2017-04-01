Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman suffered a minor head injury following an accident on the M62 this morning near Batley .

Police say the collision occurred at 7.22am near Junction 27 on the westbound section and involved the female driver of a Mini and a white Citreon Berlingo panel van.

Two lanes of the motorway were closed while the debris was cleared.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police attended as well as the Highways Agency, an ambulance as well as members of the fire service.

“It appears that the driver of the Mini suffered a minor head injury. Some debris was left in the first lane which needed clearing.”

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said: “Cleckheaton and Morley fire services attended and the casualty was released at 8.15am from her vehicle. The incident is now over.”