Police are appealing for any witnesses to a serious sexual assault in Heckmondwike to come forward.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday along a ginnel adjacent to the Health Centre near to Union Street.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, had been to a nearby shop when she entered the ginnel and was followed by a male who then sexually assaulted her.

Officers want to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He is described as aged in his mid 20s to early 30s, 5ft 6 tall and with brown hair. He was wearing light blue jeans and a blue jumper.

Detective Sergeant Dennise Bell said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this or has any information about it to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170412369.”