A woman turned up at her friend’s flat and threatened to kill her following a row at Home Bargains.

Leanne Keene damaged Alicia Stockley’s front door as she yelled: “Get out here you f****** b**** I’m going to kill you.”

She also caused damage to her neighbour’s home.

The row erupted following a disagreement between the pair in Home Bargains days earlier.

Keene pleaded guilty to two offences of criminal damage and threatening behaviour when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The incident happened on March 3 at Brooklyn Court in Cleckheaton.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Miss Keene and the victim had an argument in Home Bargains a few days before and that developed on this particular evening.

“She went round to Miss Stockley’s flat and banged on the door, shouting: “Get out of here, I’m going to kill you. Get f****** out here you f****** b****’.

“As a consequence she caused some damage to a glass pane in the door of the property, which belongs to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.”

The court heard that Keene, of Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike, also went round to see Miss Stockley’s neighbour who answered the door.

Mr Bozman said: “She banged on the door and asked for Alicia and she told her that she lived at the next address.

“Miss Keene stood there banging on her living room window and she looked out and saw her on the pavement.

“She (Keene) said: ‘Get that silly b**** to come outside’.

“When the complainant said that Miss Stockley didn’t live at that address she heard a crack in her window.”

Keene was arrested and pleaded guilty to the offences, admitting that she was going to “smash her (friend’s) face in.”

Rachel Sharpe, prosecuting, described the feud between her client and Miss Stockley as long-standing.

She told the Huddersfield court: “The defendant was friends with the complainant’s ex-boyfriend and they weren’t getting on.

“There were a number of exchanges between them via Facebook messenger.

“This went both ways as the complainant made threats towards the defendant and the defendant took it upon herself to go round and see the complainant and try and sort things out.”

Magistrates said they needed a full report before sentencing Keene because they were concerned by the threats made.