A woman who spat in the face of two female police officers as they tried to arrest her has been ordered to undergo alcohol treatment.

Olivia Nolan had admitted assaulting the women when they attended at her home in Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, following reports of a domestic disturbance there.

The two officers arrived to find their colleagues restraining the 23-year-old on the sofa.

She was shouting ‘f*** you’ and thrashing her arms and legs about.

Nolan spat at one of the officers, hitting her by her eye, before spitting at her colleague, hitting her in her cheek, eye and hair.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Nolan had a previous conviction from January 2014 for assaulting a police officer.

This attack happened after she was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and spat in the face of an officer while in the back of a police van.

Her solicitor Aubrey Sampson explained that she suffers from borderline personality disorder and is under the care of a psychologist.

Magistrates sentenced Nolan to a community order with six months of alcohol treatment and 33 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £50 compensation to each of the officers she assaulted.