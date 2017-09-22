Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman used a teenage girl to help her steal perfume from a shop.

Nasmina Paras claimed that she had enough money to buy fragrance for herself but felt the need to take something for the teenager too when she pestered her.

The mother-of-three admitted to theft of goods worth £318 from the Boots store in Birstall.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the offence occurred on July 25.

He said: “The defendant involved the girl in the theft. She was seen in Boots putting perfume into her handbag.

“The girl was also seen taking things from the fragrance aisle and putting them into the defendant’s bag.”

The pair were stopped outside the store by security and the goods were returned to the store.

The court was told that no further action was taken against the teenager as she said she didn’t know the woman was shoplifting.

Paras, of Healds Road in Dewsbury, said she was struggling on a low income after her husband left her to care for three children, one of whom was severely disabled.

The 34-year-old claimed that she had no intention to steal from the store and had money for her own perfume but didn’t want to say no to the girl when she asked for some too.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “This hasn’t set a good example. Theft doesn’t pay and it’s cost you more than you gained.”

Paras was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.