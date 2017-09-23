Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman walking alone was repeatedly punched and kicked after she was confronted by a man who demanded money.

The man approached the 23-year-old woman at just after 10pm on Friday as she walked in Market Street, Dewsbury, near to Lloyds Bank.

The man, with pale skin and blond hair, said: “Give me £5.” When the woman said she had no money he punched and kicked her several times, causing two cuts below her right eye.

The man, who may have been with another, then made off – in a taxi.

Det Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

The attacker is described as aged 34-25, 5ft 7in tall, of average build and wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

A man who may have been with him was white, 24-25 years old, also around 5ft 7in tall and of average build. He had black hair and wore sports clothing.

The woman believes the men may be Romanian.

Det Insp Thornes said the victim was shaken but did not need hospital treatment.

He urged anyone in the town centre at the time to contact Kirklees CID via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.