A Linthwaite woman who cut off her curfew tag was told to sit at the back of the court for the next two hours as punishment.

Kirklees magistrates took the unusual action of ordering Amy Brooks to remain seated inside courtroom number one until the end of the morning session.

Brooks, of Manchester Road, had been handed a community order for assaulting a police officer.

This included an eight-week curfew running between 6pm and 6am but the 27-year-old breached this order just 11 days after receiving it, magistrates were told.

Probation officer Sharon Lees told the court that Brooks contacted the Electronic Monitoring Service to say that she had cut the ankle tag monitoring her curfew off.

Magistrates heard that she suffered from problems with depression and anxiety and sometimes found it difficult to stay in her house alone.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, added that her client removed her tag as she felt like the walls were closing in on her.

The court was told that she still owed a substantial amount of money in fines to the court.

Magistrates revoked her community order and gave her a conditional discharge for the original offence.

They told her to sit at the back of the court until 1pm to discharge the £705 owed.

Brooks will still have to pay £150 to the police officer she assaulted.