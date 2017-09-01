Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman's court case was dropped after a judge sentenced her to a lengthy jail term for burgling a pensioner.

June Langley, 48, was sentenced to six years in custody last week after stealing from a 78-year-old man trying to help her.

She knocked on the door of his Heckmondwike house and he invited her inside when she claimed that her feet hurt.

Langley, of Fairfield Villas in Dewsbury Moor, then took the man’s wallet and admitted to burglary.

Conwoman jailed for 6 years after tricking her way into pensioner's home

A judge at Leeds Crown Court jailed her after hearing that she previously targeted vulnerable householders.

She had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with failing to comply with the curfew part of her community order.

But the case against her was formally dismissed today at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates were told that during the crown court hearing the judge revoked the order due to the length of her custodial sentence.