Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman feared for her life when a stranger held a screwdriver to her throat.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was at a cash machine outside a convenience store in Brighouse when the man approached her with the makeshift weapon.

He held it to her neck and walked her down Smith House Avenue, where she had been stood. Fortunately, the woman managed to flag down a motorist who stopped as the man fled the scene in the direction of Whinney Hill Park.

The terrifying incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, August 7, although police have just released details.

The suspect has been described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, aged between 20 and 40-years-old, of medium build, with short, dark hair. He spoke with a local accent.

Det Sgt Nick Speed, of Calderdale CID, said: “At this time, the man’s motives are unclear but this is clearly a concerning turn of events.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident and saw a man matching the description, or who has any other information which could help our ongoing enquiries, to please call Calderdale CID.”

Contact CID via 101 quoting 13170361763.