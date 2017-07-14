Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is preparing a charity zip line ride in memory of her brother who died in a motorbike crash in Thongsbridge.

Alison Williams, 27, of Outlane, is raising money for Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake in memory of Ryan Williams who was 21 when he was killed in a collision with a car in October last year.

On July 20 Alison, her partner Matt and friends Rachel and John ride the Velocity zipline at Penryn Quarry in North Wales – the world’s fastest zip line (100mph-plus), and also the longest in Europe.

Alison said: “Ryan always had a smile on his face, his laughter was so infectious and he believed everything was possible and now he’s gone.

“I want to help Brake raise awareness and help other families and support families who are going through what my family and I have been through.

“Brake being there really does make a massive difference.

“My daughter received a book from Brake which helped so much to try and explain to her what had happened to uncle Ry.

“There are not enough words to describe how much of an amazing charity it is.”

Lisa Kendall, Brake’s community fundraising manager, said: “We greatly appreciate the support from Alison, Matt and friends and are proud that they have chosen to support us by taking part in this exciting event.

“We wouldn’t be able to continue our life-saving work without the help and support of our wonderful fundraisers.

“Every penny raised will be put towards our work supporting families whose lives have been devastated by a road crash, and campaigning for safer roads.”

So far 27 people have donated more than £800 on Alison’s JustGiving page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/alison-williams57

On Alison’s JustGiving page it says: “October 10 2016 tragedy struck when my brother Ryan, 21, was sadly killed in a road accident involving his motorbike.

“Our lives have been turned upsidedown. Every day is a struggle but in true Ryan form we put a massive smile on our faces and remember the good times!

“He is missed a massive amount by so many friends and family. He will always be in our hearts and thoughts.”

A spokesman for Brake said it was keen to hear from other people who wanted to take part in raising money for the charity.

Anyone inspired by this story and interested in supporting Brake can call 01484 683294.