Town fans were not only impressed with the football at Selhurst Park – they couldn’t help but notice the ground’s highly rated toilets.

Why many grounds have bog-standard toilet facilities, Crystal Palace can boast that they have the best in the Premier League.

They were rated the most impressive WCs by Stoke fans Diane Marson and Melanie Riley during the 2016-17 season. It remains to be seen what the pair will make of the toilets at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Diane and Melanie said the Crystal Palace toilets had more of a hotel feel, were clean and smelt fresh, although there were too few toilets for the amount of fans.

Town fans agreed after Saturday’s game.

One woman fan, who asked not to be named, noted that a lot of female fans ended up in the queue for the GENTS at Selhurst Park because their own queue was too long.

She said: “They were clean and modern but there weren’t enough of them. The gents had urinals and cubicles and their queue was going down quickly whereas the ladies’ wasn’t. Lots of ladies started queuing for the gents – and there were a few comments from the blokes but what were we supposed to do?”

Diane and Melanie became so angry with the state of Premier League stadium toilets that they drew up a guide.

Crystal Palace came top, followed by Arsenal (9/10), Manchester City (9/10), Manchester United (8/10), Stoke City (8/10), Chelsea (7/10), West Brom (7/10), Burnley (6/10), Liverpool (6/10).

At the bottom were Everton (2/10), Watford (3/10), Tottenham (4/10), Leicester (4/10) and Bournemouth (4/10).

