Residents have criticised Kirklees planners for allowing work to start on building a “monstrous” house in a narrow cul-de-sac in Mirfield.

They claim that the detached property which has been partially-built on land opposite number 14 Bracken Hill fails to comply with plans originally submitted and approved by the council.

And they say one corner of the property is positioned so close to the road that the council bin lorry cannot reach dozens of properties further along Bracken Hill – forcing council workers to cut back a tree on private land in an effort to gain access.

It is understood that work on the property has been halted and the site fenced off as a fresh planning application has been submitted.

James Langan, 47, who lives opposite the new building, said the new house was an eyesore and too big for the site.

Along with the house, the plan includes parking space for two vehicles as well as a bin store, decking and lawned areas.

Describing the development as “monstrous” he said: “Kirklees allowed this plan to go ahead. The pitch of the roof is much higher than it should be. It was meant to be a two-bed house and it is now a three-bed house. It was meant to be built of natural stone, but it is being built of composite stone.”

He said: “I used to have a view from upstairs – now all I can see is this roof.”

Mr Langan, a resident at Bracken Hill since 1988, said the position of the new development meant the council bin lorry could not get round the corner to reach dozens of properties further up the road.

He said council workmen cut back the branches of a tree at 14 Bracken Hill, but Kirklees said the tree would have to come down so the lorry can get through. If it didn’t, they wouldn’t empty the bins.

Said Mr Langan: “It’s farcical. I’ve told Kirklees that you’ve allowed this building to be built and now you’re blaming a tree that has been there for 40-odd years. The residents would like the house to be reduced in size for access and safety reasons and the height brought down.”

Mirfield Town Council has objected to the plan on the grounds of highway safety and “over intensification” of the site. They also cite the impact on neighbouring properties and loss of privacy.

Clr Martyn Bolt, who is on Kirklees Council and Mirfield Town Council, said the public rightly expected developers to have all permissions in place before starting work.

A decision on the plan had been left to planning officers however Clr Bolt had asked that if they were minded to approve it they refer the final decision to councillors.

He added: “Most people think you should have all permissions before you start work but developers know the system and some times push the boundaries.”

The Examiner contacted Kirklees Council and agents for the developer but has not had a response.