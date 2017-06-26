Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun on a new housing development in Birkby.

The scheme, designed by award-winning Edgerton-based firm Fibre Architects, will see a dozen four and five-bed detached houses with gardens built on the former car park of Birkby Grange, off Macaulay Road.

The work, which is being carried out for London-based developer Paragon Building and Design, is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

It includes creating a new road to the estate, to be called Old Hopkinson Drive, evoking the name of former Birkby-based engineering firm Hopkinsons Valves, which also used to own Birkby Grange.

Fibre Architects designs commercial and residential architectural projects in Kirklees and further afield, including 30 houses currently being built in Liverpool.

Managing director Martin Booker said: “We have put a lot of time and effort into designing these exquisite homes and we are very excited for work to begin on site.

“The development will be a positive addition to the area and we look forward to seeing the end result. With our award wins and a growing team, this has already been a great year for Fibre. Having work get underway on a local project that we’re so proud of is just the icing on the cake!”