Yorkshire and the Humber has seen a huge rise in work-related stress – with the number of cases up by more than 30% in 10 years.

The annual Labour Force Survey (LFS) shows that the number of cases of self reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety rose by 11,000 in the past 10 years – from an estimated 36,000 cases or a rate of 1,430 for every 100,000 employers to 47,000 cases and an average rate of 1,810 cases for every 100,000 employers.

Work-related illness in Yorkshire and the Humber – including stress, anxiety and depression – cost £858m in 2014/2015.

In Britain, the total number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2015/16 was 488,000 or 1,510 per 100,000 workers. The number of new cases reported in 2015/16 was 224,000, an incidence rate of 690 per 100,000 workers.

The total number of working days lost due to these conditions in 2015/16 was 11.7m days. This corresponds to an average of 23.9 days lost for each case.

In 2015/16, stress accounted for 37% of all work related ill-health cases and 45% of all working days lost due to ill health.

The survey said stress was more prevalent in public service industries, such as education, health and social care, public administration and defence – most commonly affecting healthcare workers, teachers, business, media and public service professionals.

The main work factors cited as causing work-related stress, depression or anxiety were workload pressures, including tight deadlines, too much responsibility and a lack of managerial support.