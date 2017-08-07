Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is set to begin on a new drive-thru restaurant in Huddersfield.

Fencing has gone up at Leeds Road Retail Park in preparation for work on the new Burger King drive-thru after Kirklees councillors approved the scheme earlier this year.

Sam Wilson, of RGP Architects in Bury, said a “site scrape” would begin shortly to take samples of the soil for analysis. Construction is expected to start in mid-September.

The 295 sq metre restaurant will include seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

Vehicle entry and exit will be from the retail park rather than directly from Leeds Road to reduce possible congestion with vehicles tailing back along Leeds Road.

There are plans for a second drive-thru for another fast food operator just yards away to be built on land formerly occupied by an Indian restaurant and on part of an existing car park at the same retail park.

The application for the Burger King drive-thru said it would create up to 50 jobs, including management positions and would increase the customer base for other traders on the retail park, which include Argos, Staples, Wren Kitchens, B&Q, Home Bargains and Maplin.

Burger King has a town centre restaurant at King Street in Huddersfield.