Work on a scooter park in Highburton in memory of tragic schoolboy Isaac Nash is set to start in the New Year.

Isaac, a very popular and sports-mad 12-year-old, was swept out to sea following a freak accident during a family holiday in Anglesey in August, 2014.

Despite a lengthy police and coastguard search his body has never been found and an inquest found he had probably drowned.

His devastated family and friends were determined to do something positive and have helped form The Isaac Nash Trust, (TINT), which has raised more than £160,000 to create the park at Burton Acres Recreation Ground.

But the project has been beset by difficulties and delays with many local residents opposed to the park fearing it may be a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis said: “We had a pre-start meeting with Kirklees Council , Canvas spaces, the wheel park contractor, Grace Landscapes – who have been awarded the contract for landscaping – and representatives from TINT.

“If all goes to plan, construction is expected to start straight away in the New Year, with a completion date of February 9 and then a couple more weeks to finish the landscaping and planting.

“Everyone is very much looking forward to it now.”