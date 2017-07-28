Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has started this week (24th July) on a project to lay new sewers in Batley which will reduce the risk of flooding to nearby homes.

As a result of the work, Staincliffe Hall Road will be closed from the junction with Halifax Road to the junction with Beaumont Place from next

week (31 July) until the week commencing August 21.

The £300,000 project, carried out by Yorkshire Water, is expected to last until the end of October.

Jonathan Lemoine, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We have scheduled the work in the summer holidays when traffic is normally

lighter so that the disruption is kept to a minimum and will work as quickly as we can to get this part of the work complete.

“Sewer flooding causes real misery and this project will reduce that risk for lots of homes in the area by increasing the capacity of the ageing

sewers.”

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place. Traffic will be diverted around Halifax Road, Common Road, Batley Road, West Park Road and Deighton Lane.

Batley was recently named a sewer blockage hotspot, with wipes put down the toilet causing more than 20% of the 211 incidents last year.