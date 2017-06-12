Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work begins today (Mon) on a second mast at Emley Moor.

For a second mast needs to be built while vital work is carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original landmark structure.

Groundwork for the new mast is expected to start today (June 12) to construct the contractors’ compound and temporary access tracks within the site.

Only then can the massive job start to build a temporary mast and the schedule for that is still being finalised.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall, just shy of the existing tower and is needed to transmit signals while changes are made to the top of the original mast.

It will be supported by dozens of steel cables.

The work would lower the height of the mast from its current 330.4m (1,084ft) to 319m, but it would still retain its place as the tallest freestanding structure in the UK.

Broadcasting company Arqiva, which owns the mast known as Arqiva Tower, had to apply to Kirklees Council for planning permission for ‘replacement of television broadcast antennas and associated development on the existing mast.’

The antennae at the top are used to broadcast terrestrial television but sweeping changes to the technology used to do so means extensive work is needed on them.

A number of antennae would be replaced and the ones at the very top from 317m to 328m would be removed.

An Arqiva spokesman said: “Much of the work can only be carried out in the summer months and the site should be cleared and reinstated by the end of 2021.

“The work needed is part of an Ofcom project to clear the top part of the spectrum used for TV signals (in the 700mhz range) for other uses.

“The existing tower provides digital TV and radio to over 1.9m households (around 4.5m people). It also carries other telecommunications services including mobile phone signal.

“The changes that need to be made are to the TV broadcast antennas, so these services need to be transferred over to the temporary mast once it is built before work can commence on the antennas on the existing tower.”

The mast was built to replace a previous one brought down by high winds and ice in March 1969.

A lift inside the tower takes seven minutes to reach the top.