Workers in Kirklees are being denied their right to paid holiday by exploitative employers, it has emerged,

Advisers at Kirklees Citizens Advice & Law Centre helped 1,050 with 45 different types of employment issues in the year to March, 2017 – with 78 specifically related to paid holiday.

Nationwide research by Citizens Advice has found that half of people on zero hours contracts and two out of five people on temporary contracts wrongly believe they are not entitled to paid holidays. It also found examples of bosses withholding paid holiday from carers working night shifts, workers who failed to meet sales targets and staff who had been wrongly categorised as self-employed.

By law all workers are entitled to holiday pay regardless of their type of contract – whether its full-time, part-time, agency or casual work. Workers are entitled to up to 28 days holiday a year depending on how many days a week they work.

In one case handled by the Kirklees team, a woman had been on maternity leave and had agreed with her manager that when she returned to work she would have accrued 24 days holiday entitlement. She asked to work flexibly on her return at a lower pay rate and for less hours and this was agreed. But her employer said her holiday pay would now be based on her new rate and hours.

Citizens Advice had advised her that this was incorrect as she had accrued hours at the rate of pay current under her contract when she was on normal hours and pay.

Nick Whittingham, chief executive at Kirklees Citizens Advice, said: “Half of people on zero hours contracts and many on temporary contract think they are not entitled to paid holiday. There is a lot of confusion and we have seen examples where employees have missed out through a lack of awareness of their rights.

“In some case we believe employers have deliberately misled employees. With more than half of employers having staff working shifts or variable hours, people need to be more aware of their rights over paid holiday.”

He said the next government should help people get what they are entitled to by setting up a Fair Work Authority to tackle employers who break the rules, cap employment tribunal fees at £50 so that people treated unfairly by their employer can afford access to justice, define self-employment in law to stop exploitative employers restricting people’s rights to the minimum wage, holiday and sick pay.