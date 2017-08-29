Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People as far away as Malaysia are buying books about Huddersfield railway station’s cat Felix.

Bookworms across the globe are buying copies of ‘Felix the Railway Cat’ after a pa-purr-back edition was released last week.

The fluffy feline, who was promoted to ‘senior pest controller’ last year, is a social media sensation with more than 120,000 Facebook fans.

Amanda Boothroyd from Waterstones in Huddersfield, said: “We received the paperback edition of Felix’s book last Tuesday.

“She posted about it on her Facebook page the next day and since then we’ve had requests from across the world.

“In the last couple of days I’ve sent copies to France, all over the UK and America, Japan and Malaysia – the world loves Felix.”

The autobiography, which was released in February, can be bought from Waterstones, Amazon and online book sellers The Book People – but Waterstones is the only retailer that sells the books signed with a paw-tograph.

Waterstones in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre has sold 900 hardback editions since February and 74 paperback editions since August 24.

Amanda said: “The Facebook posts probably just sparked a renewed interest from fans.

“When I was on the phone to a lady in Japan I could see why the book appeals to people from so far away. It has such a cosy feel to it – it’s about a town in Yorkshire and is signed with a pawprint.”