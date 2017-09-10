“Wouldn’t it be lovely if children were taught the basics at home so teachers could teach?”

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have backed tough new rules on behaviour introduced by an Almondbury school.

King James’s School has issued students with 40 rules contained in a book with headings including Manners, Uniform and Behaviour.

The new rule book aims to set down standards of behaviour – but some students have complained at the heavy-handed move.

One even branded it a breach of human rights!

Rules include banning responses such as “dunno, yeah, huh” and “answering in a silly voice.”

Smirking or smiling or raising eyebrows while being told off is also a no-no and students are also banned from looking out of the window when they should be paying attention to the white board.

Despite moans and groans from students Examiner readers are right behind the school and say a return to old fashioned values is needed.

On Facebook Jeanette Mosley said: “Never mind students’ rights, it is called respect, which clearly many school pupils do not possess.

“There were rules when we were at school and we had to abide by them. Perhaps when school children start behaving properly, have respect and good manners then you might be treated differently.

“Behave how you like in your home, then your parents can deal with you, but outside of the home you should act in an exemplary manner.”

Former pupil Rebecca Riley said: “We couldn’t do any of these things 20+ years ago when I went to KJS. Suppose the difference is now they feel the need to put them in black and white to avoid parents/pupils claiming they don’t know what the rules are. Think it boils down to respect and manners.”

It hasn’t put Clare Hill off sending her daughter to the school. She posted: “Good on ya KJS, always was a strict (ish) school and never did us any harm. Will be sending my daughter there in a few years’ time.”

Sally Duncombe wrote: “I think it says it all that the school has to bring in these rules! These are mainly enforcing manners and respect, which seems to be ‘old fashioned’ nowadays.

“Anyone who has manners and respect won’t need to worry, just sad that it needs a rule book to get today’s kids to learn this. I was always brought up with the saying of ‘manners cost nothing’. Well done King James’s School.”

Nichola Zaffino said: “Damned if they do and damned if they don’t! People complain about the ‘youth of today’, no manners/morals/respect etc, etc and when a school is willing to implement rules to improve behaviour they get condemned.

“Wouldn’t it be lovely if children were taught the basics at home so teachers could teach?”

Lisa Marie added: “Well done KJS!!! It’s a shame some parents don’t teach these basic things. These pupils will be ready for the workplace and hopefully in the meantime their teachers will be able to teach rather than just manage behaviour all day long!”