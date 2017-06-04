Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is facing lengthy hospital treatment after being attacked in a Dewsbury street.

The man, aged 31, was hurt while he was on School Street between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

He received cuts to the left side of his face and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but he is expected to be in hospital for a lengthy period, Det Insp Seth Robinson of Kirklees CID said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody.

Both men are from the Dewsbury area and believed to be known to each other.

Mr Robinson said that it was unclear how the injuries have been caused to the victim but urged any witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Peter Usher at Kirklees CID on 101 or alternatively via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.