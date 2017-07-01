Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who drove the wrong way down a one way street before hitting a parked car had been banned from driving.

Andrew Hanson was stopped by police following the incident in Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, on May 29.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he failed to provide adequate breath samples.

His solicitor Mark Mangano explained that he had driven the wrong way down the street to get to a shop because it was a well-known short cut also used by other drivers.

He told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Hanson had watched a Huddersfield Town game at home and drunk four cans of cider.

The 37-year-old then fell sleep and felt fine to drive to the shop when he woke up.

Mr Mangano added: “Obviously his driving was impaired and he clipped another vehicle.”

Hanson, of Blackhouse Road in Fartown, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis.

District Judge Michael Fanning banned him from driving for 30 months.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.