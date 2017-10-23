Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving dad of M62 shooting victim Yassar Yaqub has vowed to lobby EVERY MP in Parliament in his campaign for justice.

Mohammed Yaqub spoke at the Stand Up to Racism annual conference in London on Saturday and met several MPs including Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

Yassar, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot dead by armed police when they pulled over his car on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top.

Officers, acting on a tip off about firearms, stopped the Audi and Yassar, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot and killed.

A gun was later found in the footwell.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is carrying out an investigation and Mr Yaqub wants to ensure justice is done for his son.

Mr Yaqub, who sat next to his tearful wife Safia, told the conference about what happened and his quest for justice.

“I will be going round the country speaking to every MP seeking their support,” said Mr Yaqub. “I cannot settle, I cannot let it go and I will not rest.”

Mr Yaqub met Ms Abbott and also Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey & Wood Green.

Mr Yaqub, who has a meeting with Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker shortly, has also paid for his own ballistics report.

He said he had been advised by his lawyers not to disclose the report’s findings but added: “Let’s just say I am not disappointed.

“It was worthwhile having it done.”

Mr Yaqub, who suffers with ill health, said he missed his son. He has produced an image of his son with the words: “I wish I could climb up to heaven to give you a hug and tell you how much I love you and miss you.”

He added: “That is how I feel.”