More details have been released on the investigation into the shooting of a man on the M62 near Ainley Top.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot by police after they stopped a car on the motorway slip road in January.

An investigation was launched by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and remains on-going.

Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed has had several meetings with the IPCC and has expressed his concerns at how the inquiry has been conducted.

He claims he has been left with more questions than answers and has hired top barrister Michael Mansfield QC.

Now the investigation, to be led by Steve Noonan, IPCC deputy director of operations for the North of England, has released details of the progress so far.

Mr Yaqub was in the front seat of an Audi which was stopped by police in a “pre-planned” operation. Officers were said to be acting on a tip-off over firearms. A handgun was found in the footwell.

Now the IPCC has issued an update on the investigation and says:

• A non-police issue firearm, a handgun, was found in the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger and the weapon has been forensically tested;

• Forensic examination of the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger and its contents, including data from mobile phones;

• Confirmation that there is no body worn video, dash cam footage or CCTV of the incident;

• Analysis of CCTV of Yassar Yaqub’s movements in the hours before his death – this is currently under review;

• Initial accounts and additional detailed accounts from all officers at the scene, who remain witnesses to the investigation at this time, have been collated and reviewed;

• Statements taken from witnesses travelling on the M62 at the time of the incident and those living nearby.

A spokesman added: “IPCC investigators continue to keep Mr Yaqub’s family updated about the investigation and frequently meet with the coroner, who remains satisfied with its progress.

“The investigation is now being overseen by Steve Noonan, acting IPCC deputy director of operations for the North of England.

“This is because the IPCC is beginning the transition into the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which will see the current Commission structure come to an end – and is taking steps to ensure all investigations can continue normally during this period of change.”

Mr Noonan, who has replaced commissioner Derrick Campbell, said: “I am fully up-to-date with the progress of our investigation and will continue to monitor it closely. The West Yorkshire Police officers involved in the police operation remain witnesses to our investigation.

“We have recently received the results of independent detailed forensic tests, which have taken some months to complete, on the Audi vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger on the evening he was shot by police.

“Publication of the results, or the sharing of this information, isn’t possible at this time. This is because this information is likely, as are other findings from our investigation so far, to be used in evidence during the forthcoming criminal proceedings. To do so could prejudice these proceedings.

“There is no doubt that the ongoing criminal trial will delay some of the investigative work still to be carried out or prevent us from publishing our findings so far.

“This is something we understand and accept. I appreciate that some may feel frustrated by this, but it is vital that we observe the judicial process and play our part in ensuring a fair trial can take place. We will continue to monitor this should our position change in the future for any reason.

“I hope that this update provides some context as to how this investigation is progressing, as well as making clear some of the external factors we must continue to consider.

“We want to ensure all aspects of Yassar’s death are properly explored. This takes time. Right now, it is vital that this thorough and robust investigation into the actions of West Yorkshire Police continues, and we enable the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to complete its work.”