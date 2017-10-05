Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a man shot dead by police on the M62 will take their campaign for justice to the top on Saturday.

Mohammed Yaqub and his wife Safia will personally deliver a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May at No10 Downing Street.

The couple from Crosland Moor want the backing of the PM over the shooting of son Yassar, 28, on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top in January.

As the family prepares to take a coachload of supporters to London it was revealed there was a new man overseeing an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Yaqub, who hired top barrister Michael Mansfield QC, said he was not happy at how the investigation had been conducted by the IPCC.

He has met officials to express his concerns and told the Examiner: “I am not happy with the IPCC. I am not getting any answers and they were giving me wrong information.

“I went to a meeting in Birmingham but they didn’t have their files. Every time I asked a question they weren’t able to give me an answer.”

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell, who was heading the investigation, has been replaced by Steve Noonan, acting IPCC deputy director of operations for the north of England.

The IPCC stressed that this was solely because the IPCC itself is being replaced by a new organisation called the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The heads of all investigations are being replaced as the organisation moves towards the launch of the new body early next year.

Yassar was shot through the windscreen of an Audi following what police described as a “pre-planned operation.”

A gun was later found in the footwell of the passenger seat where he had been sitting.

Mr Yaqub said he had threatened at one point to withdraw his co-operation with the inquiry unless “certain people” were removed.

He claimed the IPCC had promised monthly updates but they had “not lived up to their promises.”

Mr Yaqub said he and his wife had been overwhelmed by public support and the couple had been given special permission to enter Downing Street and hand a letter in at No10.

He said the letter would ask for the support of the PM in their quest for justice.

A coach full of supporters would be going to the capital and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Bradford West MP George Galloway had been invited to meet them though Mr Yaqub was “not 100% sure” that either would be there.

The Yaqub family have also paid for their own post-mortem and ballistics report.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

An IPCC spokesman said: “The investigation into the shooting of Mr Yaqub is now being overseen by Steve Noonan, acting IPCC deputy director of operations for the north of England.

“This is because the IPCC is beginning the transition into the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which will see the current Commission structure come to an end early in 2018.

“Our commissioners are personally transferring responsibility for their cases to ensure all our investigations can continue normally during this period of change.

“IPCC investigators continue to keep Mr Yaqub’s family updated about the investigation and frequently meet with the coroner, who remains satisfied with its progress.”