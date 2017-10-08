Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple whose son was shot dead by police on the M62 have taken their campaign for justice to the door of No10 Downing Street.

Mohammed Yaqub and wife Safia took dozens of supporters to London on Saturday as they hand delivered a letter for Prime Minister Theresa May.

The couple’s son Yassar, 28, was killed in the front passenger seat of an Audi that was stopped by armed police on the slip road at Ainley Top.

Officers said they were acting on a firearms tip-off and a gun was later found by investigators in the footwell of the car.

An investigation is underway, led by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, but Mr Yaqub wants to ensure justice is done.

Mr Yaqub, of Crosland Moor, took a coachload of supporters to the capital and around 150 gathered for a rally.

Campaigners wore Justice for Yassar T-shirts and unfurled banners.

Mr Yaqub led the chants for justice and told the crowd: “My son was killed unlawfully. Please I need your support.

“Yassar was my son and Yassar would be proud to see everyone supporting him. I want our voices to be heard by the authorities across the world.

“We live in agony and pain. All our friends feel this pain. That’s why we are here today.”

Mr Yaqub told the Examiner his family and supporters had been well received in London and he was amazed at the response.

“There was more sympathy in those few hours in London than we’ve had in months in Huddersfield,” he said.

“One person asked who the young man was and when I told her she had tears in her eyes. The support was so much more than I expected.”

Mr Yaqub also said he wanted to dispel a few myths and untruths about his son.

Yassar had been pictured with a yellow Lamborghini but Mr Yaqub said it wasn’t his but a car hired for a family wedding in 2015.

He said Yassar had never owned a car and the ones he drove belonged to the family rental business.

“People have the wrong impression about him,” said Mr Yaqub. “He worked from the age of 16 and was on the payroll and paid his taxes and people say ‘drugs, drugs, drugs’ but he had no convictions for drugs.

“I know people will have their say on Facebook but this is what I want to say.”